Defence minister says government not 'uncaring' after death of Alex man

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula has stressed that the government should not be characterised as "uncaring" and that it was deeply saddened following the death of an Alexandra man who was allegedly killed by SANDF members.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the allegations made against the South African National Defence Force were noted and an investigation was underway to get to the truth of the matter.

The minister's comment comes after allegations emerged at the weekend that 40-year-old Colli Khosa had been killed after he was allegedly attacked by SANDF members while at his home.





"We received the sad news of a death in Alex and allegations have been made which point to the SANDF. We have noted this report. We visited the family and assured them that an investigation is ongoing by SAPS, SANDF.





"We are saddened by what happened. We do not know the circumstance but that investigation will provide us with new information and the steps to take. The law will take its cause. Our people should stay at home, people should not venture out to the streets and check and even provoke the police. The security forces are all over the place because there is a pandemic gripping the country," the minister said during a Covid-19 media briefing on Thursday.





Mapisa-Nqakula said the government should not be deemed as uncaring and that a delegation had visited Khosa's home and was welcomed well by his family.





"The fact that we have not spoken on the matter should not portray us as an uncaring government. We hang our heads in shame. We will not defend what has happened. It is important for people to give us time to investigate what has happened. The delegation was well received. This may have caused tension, but we should not be portrayed as an uncaring government," she said.





IOL



