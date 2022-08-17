Defence Minister Thandi Modise preaches peace at security summit in Russia

Pretoria - Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise has addressed the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security in Moscow, Russia, which she attended at the invitation of the Russian Minister of Defence, General Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu. “Together, let us ensure that we bequeath to future generations a world that is at peace with itself. Let us not take decisions and actions whose consequences will be devastating to our grandchildren. If history does not absolve us, future generations may spit on our graves,” Modise told delegates.

“Together as peace-loving nations, we must say to those provoking wars and causing conflict across the globe: This far and no further! The world deserves peace, justice and security.” Modise commended Shoigu for hosting the conference and “for creating this transparent international platform for frank engagements between defence authorities, military experts and key stakeholders” from all over the world. “I bring fraternal greetings from the peace-loving people of the Republic of South Africa to the government and people of the Russian Federation as well as to all delegates who are part of this international peace crusade,” said Modise.

“I am confident that we will emerge from this conference stronger and more united in our determination to continue building a peaceful world. We must leave this conference with a renewed commitment and energy to work even harder and tirelessly towards building a world that is at peace with itself. “The objectives of this conference are consistent with Africa’s vision of creating a peaceful and conflict-free continent. We will never tire as Africa, in our collective determination to make silencing the guns, African Union’s flagship project of Agenda 2063, a reality,” said Modise. She said the African continent had seen enough destruction and bloodshed, at times arising from “unnecessary” conflict.

The Democratic Alliance has criticised Modise for what it termed “extremely poor judgement” in her attending the conference. DA’s Shadow Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament, Kobus Marais, said South Africa’s representation at the event does not bode well, considering the Russia war with its neighbour Ukraine. “Her media release touting Russia as a ‘peace-loving’ nation is extremely worrying as Russia has been embroiled in a war against Ukraine for the past six months after instigating an invasion,” Marais said.

“The ANC government is maintaining its blind spot when it comes to its war-mongering comrades, which does not bode well for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). If Minister Modise and her comrades in Cabinet are unable or unwilling to acknowledge the truth of Russia’s atrocities, they will never be able to address the reality of the serious concerns plaguing the SANDF and the rest of the country.” Modise’s spokesperson Cornelius Monama said the conference, which takes place from Monday until Wednesday, would be attended by ministers of defence from different countries as well as experts and key stakeholders in the military field. IOL