Cape Town - The DA offered not to fill the vacant Cape Town mayoral seat until the Western Cape High Court had heard Patricia de Lille's court action.

The DA sent a letter to de Lille's legal counsel and offered that for a period of three months the City of Cape Town Council would not appoint a permanent mayor.

The party said instead an acting mayor would be appointed during that period.

De Lille has reportedly rejected the offer, and an urgent interdict hearing is set to be hear on Friday. She wants the court to interdict the IEC and the Cape Town City Council from declaring a vacancy for her position.

The DA on Tuesday announced that de Lille's membership had been terminated and as a result, she had been fired as the mayor of Cape Town.

It was a radio interview on Talk Radio 702 that led to her membership being relinquished.

The party's Nathasha Mazzone said in the interview de Lille could be clearly heard stating that she was leaving the party, and as a result her membership had be terminated as of April 26 - when the interview was conducted.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has been acting as mayor, even though de Lille insists she is still in charge.

De Lille's court action seeks to also ask the court to declare unlawful the DA's constitutional clause used to relinquish her membership.

The DA has argued, in legal papers, that the clause 3.5.1.2 was vital to the party as it required its members to act in accordance with the party's mandate.

