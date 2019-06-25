Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has confirmed in Parliament that workers at state arms manufacturer Denel will be paid their salaries in full. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Johannesburg - Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has confirmed in Parliament that workers at state arms manufacturer Denel will be paid their salaries in full. This followed an earlier notification by Denel to its employees that they will be paid 85% of their salaries.

But Gordhan told Parliament on Tuesday, during the debate on the State of the Nation Address, that the problem has been resolved.

He said this came after a financial institution came to the rescue of Denel and gave it money.

“The latest update is that the lender has come to the assistance of Denel and full salaries will be paid to employees,” said Gordhan.

Gordhan had also said the state arms manufacturer was facing financial challenges, but the lender had provided much needed cash to pay workers.

Unions were up in arms earlier hundreds of workers were left high and dry after they were notified that they will not get their full salaries.

Political Bureau