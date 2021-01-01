Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale one of 21 294 SAPS employees infected with Covid-19

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of the Police Cassel Mathale is one of 21 294 employees of the South African Police Service who have been infected with the coronavirus, police said.

The Deputy Minister tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is currently asymptomatic and is self-isolating, police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.

“Unfortunately, 336 members of the service have lost their lives to the virus while 337 are recovering in hospital,” Themba said on Thursday.

Western Cape province has recorded highest infections at 3,587; Gauteng 3,436; Eastern Cape 2,968; KwaZulu-Natal 2,632; Free State 1,285; Northern Cape 941; North West 856

The Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces have recorded the lowest infections at 724 and 595 respectively.