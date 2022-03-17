Deputy Minister Pilane-Majake ducks R350 grant question

A Deputy Minister arguing the ANC-government is being vicious in fighting corruption, ducked a parliamentary question after tables were turned against her when asked why only a handful civil servants were investigated yet thousands defrauded the R350 grants. The drama started when ANC MP Makhoni Maria Ntuli asked Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister Chana Pilane-Majake whether she had found that her department was witnessing a resilient public service solving challenges and turning around the capability of the state to deliver at a higher level.

In her response, Pilane-Majake told of strides made by her department. “The Department of Public Service has been assisting departments in the development of their employees in a co-ordinated manner through implementation of human resource development strategic framework for public service supported by associated determinations, directives and guidelines and subordinate related legislation provided in the Public Service Act,” she said. But, DA MP Mimmy Gondwe said one of the reasons the government failed the people and was riddled with corruption was due to cadre deployment.

“How will you ensure cadre deployment is rooted out the recruitment and selection process” she asked. In her response, Pilane-Majake said they had earlier dealt with the notion of cadre deployment that did not exist in the public service. “We are a government that is viciously fighting corruption,” she said.

She went on to state that her department launched a task team last year that was busy with lifestyle audits. “We are vicious when fighting corruption. There is what is called the Fusion Centre,” Pilane-Majake said. “That Fusion Centre has state organs that have to do crime so that together we can be in position to have proper investigation and fast-track ways to deal with corruption,’’ she said.

EFF MP Catherine Motsepe pointed out that South Africans seeking public service experienced a painful experience. Motsepe highlighted the deterioration of services at the Home Affairs Department and asked what was being done to salvage the image of public service. Pilane-Majake said the government acknowledged its shortfalls.

“We know the kind of flaws we have within Home Affairs. We also acknowledge the good work our department is doing for us. “What is important moving forward is to try to manage all the deliverables that are coming from various departments,” she said. When she was asked why 4% of the 5 912 civil servants that fraudulently applied and received the R350 grants, the Deputy Minister changed the tune.

“The mandate to investigate belongs solely to the SAPS. SAPS is in charge of the investigation and would be in a better position to provide answers in respect to the numbers that are relating to the fraudulent applications for R350 grants,” she said. Gondwe expressed her shock that the implicated civil servants were still in the employ of the government whereas Pilane-Majake claimed the government was vicious in fighting corruption. “You take corruption in a serious light and you deal with it viciously, why has this not happened,” she asked, referring to the civil servants who were identified by the Auditor-General in an audit of the R350 grant.

Pilane-Majake said there was constitutional democracy that has to have fairness. “Whether there is an allegation, it needs to be fair and there must be due process. “You say these people must be punished because there are allegations that they have applied fraudulently for the R350 grants.”

She then quickly reverted back to her initial response that her department was not investigating any cases. “It is the mandate of the SAPS. The R350 has got to do with Sassa and Sassa has got a ministry responsible. Probably your answer lies somewhere, but not within DPSA,” Pilane-Majeke said. DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said Pilane-Majake ran away from the question whereas the parliamentary rules provided for ministers to ask the question to be rephrased or a different question be posed if it did not fall within their jurisdiction.