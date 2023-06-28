Deputy President Paul Mashatile denies corruption allegations, says no plot to unseat Ramaphosa

Cape Town - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied a slew of allegations against him, saying he was not involved in alleged acts of corruption or any wrongdoing. He said he continues to abide by the oath of office and that the allegations against him would create an impression he was involved in wrongdoing.

He said he has never been involved in influencing or awarding of tenders in government. A News24 report linked Mashatile to a life of luxury and some of the businesspeople who had obtained lucrative government contracts worth millions of rands. Businessman Edwin Sodi was one of the people said to be closely associated with Mashatile where he had even spent time at his luxury house in Cape Town.

Mashatile said he cannot be accused of wrongdoing for his association with some of the people mentioned. He had met many people as a politician in the last three decades. He said he was committed to the work of government.

Mashatile has in the past served in various roles as MEC in Gauteng and later Premier in 2008 before he moved to the national cabinet. He served as Arts and Culture Minister from 2010 until 2014. He was elected ANC treasurer in 2017 before being elected to the position of ANC deputy president after the Nasrec conference last December.

Mashatile said the article published about him contained “damaging and unsubstantiated allegations”. This, his office said, would create an impression that he was involved in acts of corruption. “As such, the Deputy President would like to assure the nation that he is committed to his oath of office and the principles of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

“The Deputy President would also like to reiterate his commitment to fighting corruption and building an ethical and competent developmental state. “In line with these commitments, the Deputy President has always conducted himself in ways that comply with the letter and spirit of the law and executive disclosure requirements throughout his career spanning nearly 30 years of service to the people of South Africa. “Any allegation or insinuation that he has ever betrayed this commitment is categorically denied,” it said.

Throughout his political career he has met many people and some have become close associates. There was nothing wrong with this, he said. However, he denied that he has been involved in the awarding or influencing the awarding of tenders.