Deputy Speaker thwarts EFF from blocking Ramaphosa from answering questions in Parliament

Cape Town – Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has shot down attempts by the EFF to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from answering questions in Parliament.

This follows a power battle in the ANC where suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule had written to Ramaphosa that he, in turn, was suspending the president.

Before the question and answer session began in the National Assembly on Thursday, EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu asked Ramaphosa not address the House because of the suspension.

But Tsenoli intervened and said there was no such thing.

This was after Ramaphosa had earlier on Thursday told the ANC caucus in Parliament he had not been suspended and was taken aback by the claim.

Tsenoli said there was no suspension of the president by the ANC.

“We don’t know what you are talking about. As far as we are aware the president is here,” said Tsenoli.

But Shivambu interjected that since Ramaphosa’s suspension he could not address Parliament.

Tsenoli warned him he was now violating the rules of Parliament with his interruption, despite being told there was no suspension.

Another EFF MP, Omphile Maotwe, interjected and called for clarity.

Tsenoli stood his ground and told the EFF Ramaphosa was not suspended.

“Honourable members, this is Parliament and Parliament has not heard of a story you are talking about, you and your chief whip,” said Lechesa.

Ramaphosa began answering questions in the House.

Political Bureau