Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is expected to announce the amount of compensation that the Gauteng health department will have to pay families of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.





Last month, Moseneke, who has been chairing the special arbitration hearing, said he needed 30 days to review the evidence before making awards to the families affected.





Earlier this month, Gauteng MEC for Finance Barbara Creecy announced that the provincial government has allocated R28 million to the Office of the Premier to honour its commitment to compensate the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.





The announcement was made after the provincial government reached an agreement on individual compensation with the families of the 144 mental health victims who died during the botched transfer of patients to unlicensed NGOs.









