Cape Town City Football Club has terminated the employment of coach Benni McCarthy with immediate effect. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Mzansi Twitter accused Cape Town City FC of having 'Jacob Zuma tendencies' after it announced shortly after midnight that it terminated the services of head coach Benni McCarthy. Twitter had a field day as many compared the dismissal to former president Jacob Zuma's midnight cabinet reshuffles.

McCarthy, who had been with City for three seasons and is known to be a straight talker, was fired after his team's dismal performance saw them win just two matches out of their last 18.

In a four-part announcement made on Twitter around midnight on Sunday, the football club said that they have terminated the soccer icon's employment "with immediate effect following a run of performance that saw the club win 2 in the last 18 games.”