Cape Town City Football Club has terminated the employment of coach Benni McCarthy with immediate effect. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Mzansi Twitter accused Cape Town City FC of having 'Jacob Zuma tendencies' after it announced shortly after midnight that it terminated the services of head coach Benni McCarthy.

Twitter had a field day as many compared the dismissal to former president Jacob Zuma's midnight cabinet reshuffles.

McCarthy, who had been with City for three seasons and is known to be a straight talker, was fired after his team's dismal performance saw them win just two matches out of their last 18.

In a four-part announcement made on Twitter around midnight on Sunday, the football club said that they have terminated the soccer icon's employment "with immediate effect following a run of performance that saw the club win 2 in the last 18 games.”

The club may have thanked Benni for his service over the last three seasons and wished him well but Tweeps were not impressed by the time of the axing.

IOL