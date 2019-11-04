Cape Town - Mzansi Twitter accused Cape Town City FC of having 'Jacob Zuma tendencies' after it announced shortly after midnight that it terminated the services of head coach Benni McCarthy.
Twitter had a field day as many compared the dismissal to former president Jacob Zuma's midnight cabinet reshuffles.
McCarthy, who had been with City for three seasons and is known to be a straight talker, was fired after his team's dismal performance saw them win just two matches out of their last 18.
In a four-part announcement made on Twitter around midnight on Sunday, the football club said that they have terminated the soccer icon's employment "with immediate effect following a run of performance that saw the club win 2 in the last 18 games.”