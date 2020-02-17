Cape Town - Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza has lifted the ban on the trade of livestock following the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease last year.
Didiza told the media in Cape Town on Monday that the ban has been lifted after a meeting with her team at the weekend.
The department imposed the ban on the trade in December after an outbreak of the disease in Limpopo.
This led to eSwatini and Zimbabwe banning any import of meat from South Africa.
But Didiza said on Monday the country was now free to continue with its business.