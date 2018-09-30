Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has received confirmation from Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe that his office has acceded to the request for an investigation into the alleged use of state resources to spy on prominent South Africans on behalf of the Gupta family, the DA said on Sunday. "The request was submitted in July 2017, but according to the IGI, the delay in the investigation 'was occasioned by the non-co-operation of the State Security Agency (SSA) under the tenure of Mr A Fraser'," DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said.

"Our request for an investigation followed various media reports that Sahara chief executive and close Gupta associate Ashu Chawla was found in possession of sensitive, confidential, and private state-held information about prominent South Africans," he said.

The need for the IGI to complete this crucial investigation was now more urgent than ever considering the important work of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Indeed, the IGI’s findings in this and other ongoing investigations into the abuse of SSA resources should be presented to the commission, Steenhuisen said.

"We welcome the work being done by the IGI now that the Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has been forced to reinstate his security clearance. However, the DA still contends that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Arthur Fraser as national commissioner of correctional services was unconstitutional and irrational."

In May the DA filed papers with the Pretoria High Court to have his appointment reviewed and set aside. "Fraser should have been fired and criminally charged, not redeployed," Steenhuisen said.

