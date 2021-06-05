Dirco still waiting for US police report on Lindani Myeni killing, says Naledi Pandor

Cape Town - Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor has revealed South African diplomats in the United States are still waiting for the police to give them information on the circumstances that led to the killing of Lindani Myeni.

Myeni was killed by police in the US in April under circumstances that have not been explained.

In a written reply in Parliament from the EFF Pandor said the police report from the US was still outstanding.

The former rugby player went to join his wife, Lindsay Myeni and their two children in the US early last year after they had got married.

He was buried in the coastal town of Richards Bay a few weeks ago and his funeral was attended by provincial leaders.

Asked on whether South Africa has received a response on the circumstances that led to the killing of the 29-year-old Myeni, Pandor said South Africa’s consul-general in Los Angeles was waiting for the police report.

She said this matter was also raised with the US diplomats in Pretoria.

But the consul-general in Los Angeles was still waiting for the comprehensive report.

“The department also conveyed to the US Embassy in Pretoria the concerns of the government about the lack of a comprehensive report on the circumstances that led to the death of Mr Myeni and the utterances by the Mayor of Honolulu that the police had acted correctly.

“A request was made that the State Department should intervene to obtain a report as soon as possible and that the personal belongings of Mr Myeni should be returned to the family. A follow-up request was later made to the US Embassy for Mr Myeni’s belongings, including his cellphone, to be returned to his family without further delay.

“As of 25 May 2021, the Consul-General in Los Angeles reported that the requested police report was still outstanding. The lawyers of Mrs Myeni undertook to inform the Consul-General once there are new developments on the matter,” said Pandor.

Political Bureau