Picture: Screengrab

Durban - An Instagram Live chat video between Mthokozisi Khathi, popularly known as DJ Tira, and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is trending on social media after Khathi told Ramaphosa that he was on a flight to Durban and would look for his head on the ballot papers. Tira is a Durban Kwaito artist and famous for founding and running record label Afrotainment. In the video, the popular DJ looks shocked that he is chatting with Ramaphosa and tells him that he is on flight to Durban before showing his boarding pass to Ramaphosa who asks him how he is.

"I'm okay, I'm on the flight ngiya eDurban ngiyovota (I'm on a flight on my way to vote in Durban)," Tira says.

Ramaphosa then wishes him a safe trip and to vote well and urges him to tell his fans to also "vote well" and cast their votes for the ANC. Tira responds, saying: "Ngiyobheka ikhanda lakho, uma ngilibona ngizothi bha bha! (I am going to look for your head and when I see it I will strike my X next it)."

Last week, Tira joined other celebrities, including Bongani Dlamini, known as DJ Bongz of the Gwaragwara dance fame, gospel artist Hlengiwe Mahlaba and actor Ntokozo Dlamini, popularly known as Mastermind on SABC 1 drama Uzalo, to public endorse the ANC.

Political Bureau