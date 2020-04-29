Dlamini Zuma announces curfew from 8pm - 5am under level 4 lockdown

Johannesburg - There will be a curfew between 8pm and 5am, with only people who have the necessary permits allowed to be out of their homes between those times, Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Dlamini Zuma, along with other ministers who form part of the Covid-19 command council, briefed the public on the final regulations governing level four of the national lockdown.

Dlamini Zuma also said because there would an increase in the number of people going to work during level four, people would be requested to return home after work and not to visit friends or relatives.

"We expect everyone to be in their place of residence between these times, except for those who are conducting essential services. Movement, outside the curfew times, will be allowed for personnel and services in level four, provided there is the necessary permits and documentation.

"We can only conquer the virus, if we limit our movements and stay at home. We must continue to move only when its necessary that is either for medical care and emergencies or the purchase of essentials and permitted goods and services," Dlamini Zuma said.