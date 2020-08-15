Dlamini Zuma extends state of disaster by a month

DURBAN - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has extended the national state of disaster by another month, just hours before the deadline on Saturday midnight.

This also comes shortly before President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation.

Earlier in the day Dlamini Zuma’s spokesperson Lungi Mtshali indicated the state of disaster will be extended.

In the government gazette published on Saturday Dlamini Zuma said the state of disaster was extended from August 15 until September 15.

“I, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, as designated under section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002…in terms of section 27(5) of the Act, herby further extends the national state of disaster that I extended on 15 August 2020 by government notice 765, published in government gazette 43524, to 15 September 2020, taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster,” stated Dlamini Zuma.