Dlamini Zuma hails King Zwelithini’s activism
Cape Town - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has described King Goodwill Zwelithini as an activist on many fronts, including in the fight against HIV/Aids. The king died in hospital on Friday morning.
She said she has known the king for many years since she was at high school and university. Dlamini Zuma said she has met the king on many occasions.
“We are very sad and shocked at the passing away of Isilo, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. King Zwelithini is the king I worked with as part of my responsibility in government.”
She said over the years, when she interacted with the king, one of the issues he was involved in was in the fight against HIV/Aids.
Recently, she had met with King Zwelithini to discuss the district development model that government was implementing to upgrade local government.
Dlamini Zuma said amakhosi were part of this model of local government. She said the king was also passionate about agriculture.
“His passing will be a loss because he’s been a prominent person in the traditional affairs of our country.”
Earlier the chairperson of the National Assembly committee on agriculture, rural development and land reform, Mandla Mandela, also paid tribute to King Zwelithini.
Mandela, the chief of Mvezo and son of former president Nelson Mandela, said: “We are deeply saddened and pained at the untimely passing of His Majesty, when the whole country and the world are under strain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We have lost not just a leader, but the monarch of the Zulu kingdom.”
