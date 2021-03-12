Dlamini Zuma hails King Zwelithini’s activism

Cape Town - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has described King Goodwill Zwelithini as an activist on many fronts, including in the fight against HIV/Aids. The king died in hospital on Friday morning.

She said she has known the king for many years since she was at high school and university. Dlamini Zuma said she has met the king on many occasions.

“We are very sad and shocked at the passing away of Isilo, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. King Zwelithini is the king I worked with as part of my responsibility in government.”

She said over the years, when she interacted with the king, one of the issues he was involved in was in the fight against HIV/Aids.

Recently, she had met with King Zwelithini to discuss the district development model that government was implementing to upgrade local government.