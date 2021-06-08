Dlamini Zuma: Should need to postpone elections arise we’ll approach Parliament, Constitutional Court

Cape Town - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has warned that should the circumstances, due to Covid-19, force the postponement of local government elections in October they will have to approach Parliament and the Constitutional Court.

Dlamini Zuma, who was replying to a written question from the IFP, said the elections were scheduled for October 27.

She said the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had indicated that it would deliver the elections in the prescribed period.

The IEC has also appointed retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to determine if the conditions were conducive to hold the elections.

But other parties have said there was no need to push the date for the polls and were ready.

The EFF has been pushing for the synchronised elections in 2024 with national and provincial elections taking place with local government polls.

But the IEC has said it would wait for the recommendations of the panel led by Moseneke.

Parties have been asked to make submissions to the panel.

In her reply, Dlamini Zuma said preparations were underway for October 27 as the election date.

However, should there be a need to move that date they will have to follow the process and approach Parliament and the Constitutional Court.

“The preparations for the Local Government Elections are underway to be held on 27 October 2021, as announced by the Honourable President. The Electoral Commission has indicated that it will be ready to deliver the elections within the constitutionally prescribed time frames. With regard to the Covid-19 induced climate in which the elections will take place, the required health and safety protocols will be put in place to ensure that the elections are conducted in a manner that does not place any person at risk,” said Dlamini Zuma.

“Given the uncertainty of the trajectory of the pandemic, the situation will be continuously monitored and assessed to ensure that the relevant interventions are made. Should circumstances require that the elections be postponed for outside the constitutionally defined period, then the required interventions will be pursued, which will include approaching Parliament and the Constitutional Court,” she said.