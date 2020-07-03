Do not stigmatise people infected with Covid-19, Ramaphosa warns

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the public to refrain from stigmatising people who had been infected with Covid-19 or those who had recovered from the virus.



Ramaphosa said it was important that people who had previously tested positive for the virus or those who have recovered should not be isolated and made to feel inferior.

The president was speaking in Mpumalanga during an oversight visit to the province on Friday.

He said stigmatising people meant that people would not feel the need to share their status and, as a result, lead to others being unable to take the necessary precautions.

He reiterated the government's calls for citizens to take precautions and wear masks and continue practising good hygiene.

As of Thursday, the country had recorded 168 061 cases and 81 999 recoveries. The death toll stands at 2 844.

Thursday saw the highest increase in cases to date with 8 728 cases being reported.



Ramaphosa said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had warned the storm was coming and that as the country moves to a risk-adjusted strategy, more cases would be reported.



He commended Mpumalanga for its approach to tackling the virus.





So far, the province had recorded 1 478 cases and 7 deaths. A total of 520 people have recovered. The province has some of the lowest cases in the country.



Ramaphosa said the province had done well with its focus on hotspots and its strategy for economic recovery.



Meanwhile, the president said he was concerned about rising cases in Gauteng. The province's case numbers have accelerated over the past few weeks. It has recorded 49 937 cases and 282 deaths. The total number of recoveries stand at 12 957, while the province statistically has the most known active cases in the country – with just under 37 000 people currently infected with the coronavirus.



On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura warned residents the "storm" had arrived.





Makhura did not rule out the possibility of asking the National Coronavirus Command Council to allow for stricter regulations on movement across the province to try and keep the spread of the virus under control.



