Don’t allow them to buy you, Malema tells Mookgophong residents

Mookgophong – EFF leader Julius Malema has warned communities in Limpopo not to allow themselves to be bought by political parties. "People of Mookgophong, stop accepting T-shirts (during election campaigns). You have been given T-shirts from 1994. They buy you with T-shirts which have Mandela's face on them.

“Then they gave you T-shirts with Mbeki's face ... and you wore them. They buy you (your votes) with T-shirts and you accept it. You can't sleep inside a T-shirt. You can't eat a shirt." He added: "During level 5 last year, when we struggled and they closed down and told us we couldn't go to work...They gave people food parcels and skipped some of you and only gave ANC members food parcels. Today they come to you and offer you food parcels and you have forgotten. They didn't give you those parcels when you needed them the most and they refused them." He advised community members not to chase those politicians away but to rather ask them where they were during their times of need.

Malema was addressing the community of Mookgophong as well as EFF supporters who had gathered at a local sports ground as part of the party's election campaign in the province. Malema told those gathered that once in power, the EFF would ensure that rural areas would have fully functional clinics. He also said they would build quality RDP houses for all.

Earlier, while campaigning in Thabazimbi, Malema said that once the EFF was in power, it would conduct a skills audit. He also touched the issue of getting land (which he accused white people of stealing). “Land must be returned to its rightful owners so that our people too can walk confidently like owners of this land,” said Malema.