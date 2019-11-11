Cape Town - The official opposition has asked the head of parliamentary committees to intervene after its request for a meeting to discuss a mooted sex curriculum at schools was turned down by a committee on education.
DA MP Nomsa Marchesi has since submitted a letter to Cedric Frolick, the National Assembly House Chairperson of Committees, in which she complained that the dismissal of her request for a committee meeting prevented public participation in Parliament.
“I therefore press upon you that you urgently communicate with our chairperson Mbinqo-Gigaba on the importance of allowing public participation in Parliament,” Marchesi said.
The drama began when Marchesi wrote to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, on October 29 requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the department’s new comprehensive sexual education curriculum.
She said one of the unions had expressed concern that teachers would be uncomfortable teaching the curriculum, which included issues on masturbation, sexual consent, gender non-conformity and single-parent families.