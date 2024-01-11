Dr John Kani implores government to establish fund for Struggle artists at Peter Magubane funeral

"We also fought!" Actor and world-renowned playwright Dr John Kani has implored the ANC-led government to establish a fund for Struggle and cultural artists, musicians, journalists, writers, and photographers who contributed immensely to the fight against apartheid, to ensure that they do not die as paupers.

Kani was speaking at the funeral service of acclaimed photojournalist Dr Peter Magubane in Bryanston on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded Dr Magubane a special provincial official funeral category in recognition for his contribution to the Struggle against apartheid. Other high-profile guests at the funeral included former president Thabo Mbeki, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, musician Abigail Kubheka, Struggle journalists such as Mathatha Tsedu and Joe Thloloe, amongst others.

Kani said Magubane should have died a very wealthy man for the work he did during the Struggle. He said veterans of the cultural Struggle, like the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) soldiers who were being taken care of by the government, had to be taken care of by the government for their contribution as they “fought as well” and used their platforms and craft to put pressure on the apartheid regime. “We fought as well; we gave up a lot, but we now die as paupers. We want to work with the minister of arts and culture to find a structure which is close to the veterans of the MK.

“This structure will make sure that those who qualify—that we know their legacy and footprint—will be looked after in their sunset days. “That is the writers, musicians, photographers, and journalists, especially those who worked during apartheid. “I think we should have the veterans of the cultural Struggle, that will give us an opportunity to honour the likes of Peter Magubane.

“We need to look after them; they cannot depend on Sassa and the R350; we owe them much more. It's very easy; you have recognised the MK already; you have the formula,” he said to much applause at the Bryanston Methodist Church-held funeral. Ramaphosa indicated the request would be looked into, while Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said his department had launched the Van Toeka Af programme last year, which had already honoured Magubane and Kani. Kodwa said the purpose of the programme was to honour the cultural artists and give them their flowers while they could still smell them.

“In this way, we will have less posthumously bestowed accolades. We must rename churches and streets after them while they are still alive,” he said. Meanwhile, Kani retold how Magubane potentially saved his life when he captured his arrest and documented it on the front page of the Daily Dispatch. “The apartheid police did not fear us, but they feared the camera because it exposed the brutality of their regime to the world.

“To all the photographers in the house, you may not know how you kept us alive with your cameras. I was arrested after a play, and as I was in the cell, I saw the front page of the Daily Dispatch, Peter Magubane captured the picture, and I knew they could not kill me now,” Kani retold. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said he wanted to ensure the name of Peter Magubane was revered, not only around the world, but also in classrooms in SA. “It makes no sense to have all these exhibitions around the world and not in our schools. This is the beginning to honour this giant of our revolution. The history of our country is incomplete if the name is not in our classrooms,” said Lesufi.