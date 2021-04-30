Dr Lubisi announced as new chairperson of Morar

Johannesburg - Former director-general in the Presidency Dr Cassius Lubisi has been appointed as the new chairperson of Morar Incorporated, a leading black-owned and managed national professional services firm.

Lubisi brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the financial sector.

He served as special adviser to former minister of education Professor Kader Asmal, as deputy director-general for general education in the then department of education, as superintendent-general of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, and recently as director-general in the Presidency and secretary of the Cabinet.

Managing director Roshan Morar said Lubisi was the ideal person to lead the company.

“As we embrace a renewed vision, we need a new perspective that will bring about impact, influence and inspiration,” said Morar.

Lubisi thanked the managing director and the directors for welcoming him into the company.

“The appointment of an independent non-executive director as chairperson of the board of directors goes a long way in strengthening corporate governance in line with the four reports of the King committee on corporate governance (King I, II, III and IV),” said Lubisi.

Morar’s focus saw the company establishing itself in the accounting and auditing services arena and employing skilled and experienced staff to ensure that the company’s clients received specialist advice.

Lubisi started his career as a lecturer at the University of Natal in 1993.

He studied at the University of Natal and completed his Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Education and higher diploma in education degrees, with the Bachelor of Education being completed cum laude.

Lubisi completed his doctoral degree with the University of Nottingham in the UK, having researched the topic “An investigation into mathematics teachers' perceptions and practices of classroom assessment in South African lower secondary schools”.

He has been involved in several projects, among them the ministerial review of Curriculum 2005, Telematic Learning Systems, the South African Democracy Education Trust and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

