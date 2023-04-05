‘Dr Wallace Mgoqi was an intellectual, activist and lawyer’

Former ANC MP Nyami Booi has paid tribute to the late Ayo Technology Solutions chairperson, Dr Wallace Mgoqi, who passed away earlier this week. Booi, who had served as a member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and also chaired the defence committee a few years ago, described Mgoqi as an intellectual, lawyer and activist.

He said Mgoqi spoke his mind and was a fountain of wisdom. Mgoqi was part of a generation of leaders that fought against apartheid. He led from the front and ensured that the Struggle for the liberation of South Africa remained alive.

When he was with the Land Claims Commission, he pushed for the settlement of land claims. Mgoqi had served on the commission for a few years. “Bhut’ Wallace Mgoqi, an intellectual, a lawyer, an outright theoretician, an activist. A pioneer of the Black Consciousness Movement. An activist of the African National Congress. He who exuded so much wisdom. A mentor. A fountain of knowledge, a well so many an activist drank from. A freedom fighter, a defender of the downtrodden. He whose name will never die. Wallacedene is named after him. Our lodestar is no more. Umabonakude wabantu has now ceased to breath. An orator of note who spoke without fear or favour.