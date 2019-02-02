Three pupils died when a concrete slab collapsed at Driehoek High School in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance Youth will ask the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate remarks allegedly made by Black First Land First over the tragedy at Driehoek High School in Gauteng in which three pupils died and 23 were injured. "As the country mourns the loss of three lives of learners who tragically died at Hoërskool Driehoek, the BLF has spread some of the most vile sentiments," DA Youth leader Luyolo Mphithi said on Saturday.

"BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp tweeted that the death of these young children should be celebrated as it showed that ‘God is listening’. This is appalling. The only reasons BLF would react like this is because they seek to divide us on the basis of race and would use a tragic incident that has claimed the lives of children and injured many to spread their racial hatred which has gone unchecked for far too long," Mphithi said.

This was why the DA would ask the SAHRC to investigate this matter and would also request that it be expedited so that the DA could use the SAHRC report "as the basis of our case" to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to have the BLF barred from running in the 2019 election campaign.

"South Africa has been through some of the darkest moments in our history; we cannot let Andile Mngxitama and his lieutenants run around sowing racial division and inciting violence.

"The DA’s vision of building One South Africa for All requires that we act against all forms of extremism from both sides of the political spectrum. We will not sit idly while racists claim their space in the public discourse. This is poisonous and dangerous. The SAHRC and the IEC must act swiftly against the BLF," Mphithi said.

African News Agency/ANA