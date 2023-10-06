‘Drunk’ EFF members in KZN face disciplinary hearing for disrupting meeting chaired by Floyd Shivambu

A region of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal has apologised to the party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu for a meeting that was disrupted by members who were allegedly drunk and disorderly. The Ilembe region near Durban has placed the blame on one of the party’s councillors in the ANC-run KwaDukuza local municipality.

According to a letter which was written to Shivambu shortly after the incident, the said councillor bought the alcohol for the members to go to the meeting and cause chaos. The letter was written by Sakhile Zondo, the coordinator of the Ilembe region, and among those copied was Ntokozo Hlenyana, who is the coordinator of the EFF’s elections machinery in the province. Shivambu is the convener of the team preparing for the elections in KZN and he has been criss-crossing it, getting branches ready for the 2024 elections.

“I’m writing to apologise for the behaviour and disrespect that (the) Deputy President came across in our Regional General Assembly on the 19th of September, Tuesday. “Fighters attending organisational meetings drunk to disrupt the work of the organisation (sic). “For them to not sign the attendance register, was a sign that they were not there for the best interest of the organisation,” Zondo wrote in the letter.

He added that it was embarrassing to see some EFF councillors were part of those who were behind the chaos on the day. “Councillor (name withheld), her ward convenor and ward coordinator were in the meeting but they did not sign the attendance register and they were part of the group that was distracting the meeting. “In this case leadership, no one was prosecuted both two councillors of Kwadukuza who are involved in this case (sic),” he added.

In the letter, Zondo also claimed that the two councillors allegedly behind the chaos are the ones behind allegations that the ANC in KwaDukuza gave EFF councillors R500,000 to procure buses for their July 10th anniversary rally. The spokesperson of the party in the province, Mazwi Blose, said the implicated members are not off the hook yet, as they intend to discipline them. “The fighters who were in the meeting drunk and attempted to disrupt the meeting were identified and called to order immediately during the meeting.

"They will be written individual letters to ask them to explain themselves and their behaviour and why the organisation must not suspend them. "We do not tolerate ill-discipline in the organisation and we will ensure that all those who acted outside of the organisational character are held accountable for their actions," Blose said.