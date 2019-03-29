Jessie Duarte said there was no substance to the claim by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi that the company bribed ANC's leadership. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency/(ANA)

Cape Town - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Friday said there was no substance to the claim by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi that the company bribed the ruling party's top leadership and vowed that he would be cross-examined on this. “I’m not aware of any of what Mr Agrizzi is saying and therefore it must be tested. That’s why we have asked to cross-examine him. This is about the integrity of people and it’s wrong for people to step out into a commission of Inquiry and simply say things without corroborating it,” she told reporters while vote canvassing in the Western Cape.

Duarte added that Agrizzi had been unable to back his claim that the ANC's so-called top six received up to R12 million from Bosasa, when the head of the inquiry, Judge Raymond Zondo asked him to do so.

“The reason he was unable to do so is there are no facts. Mr Agrizzi has every right to go to the Zondo Commission and we have every right go there and cross-examine him. We will do so.”

Agrizzi's testimony on how logistics company Bosasa, now named African Global Operations, had bought influence to secure lucrative state tenders has made headlines for months.

African News Agency (ANA)