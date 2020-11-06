Dudu Myeni continues to give state capture inquiry the runaround on Bosasa benefits, meetings with Agrizzi

Johannesburg - Controversial former SA Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni on Friday has refused to confirm or deny receiving security installations at her Richard’s Bay house from Bosasa. For the third consecutive day, Myeni told the commission of inquiry into state capture that she would not respond to questions that could possibly incriminate her. “May I not respond in case I incriminate myself,” once again became the routine response for virtually all questions put to Myeni. Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr recalled Global Technological Systems (previously Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT) regional technical coordinator Richard le Roux’s evidence last year about the undeclared benefits allegedly received by Myeni. Le Roux said Myeni got the security installations worth R250 00 after a robbery at her Richard’s Bay house. The installation included analogue close circuit television, the type that allowed the owners to monitor their houses even off site on their cellphones, perimeter lighting and fencing.

Myeni also would not confirm or deny receiving R300 000 a month from Bosasa, despite bank statements showing that large amounts of money were transferred from Bosasa, now African Global Operations, but they did not amount to R300 000.

She, however, disputed corruption accused former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi’s evidence that she showed him National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) files in 2013.

Agrizzi testified that NPA officials were bribed to impede the prosecution of Bosasa employees implicated in a Special Investigating Unit probe into the controversial company’s dodgy dealings.

Evidence before the commission shows that Myeni met Agrizzi at the Sheraton Hotel in Tshwane, where she handed him the NPA docket.

But Myeni said she met Agrizzi for the first time at the Sheraton Hotel when she had a meeting with late Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson to request a donation for former president Jacob Zuma’s birthday in September 2015.

Hofmeyr said Myeni handed confidential police information to Agrizzi.

However, Myeni denied ever having a meeting with Agrizzi, prompting Hofmeyr to warn that her denials will lead the commission to conclude that there is a probability that she was in a meeting with Agrizzi.

Myeni continues with her testimony.

