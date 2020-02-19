Buthelezi was adamant that Myeni would take the stand on Thursday when she is expected to reply to several damning testimonies made against her by several former senior executives of SAA, including the former acting chief executive, Nico Bezuidenhout.
Outa and Saapa elected to close their case following the testimony of Bezuidenhout, former SAA chief commercial director Sylvain Bosc, former chief financial officer Wolf Meyer and former acting chief executive Thuli Mpshe.
Initially, the case was due to start on October 7, but the court heard that Myeni did not have the money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria for the trial - which prompted the court to postpone it to January 27.
When the trial finally resumed Myeni was not in court to help her legal counsel deal with some of the damning allegations made against her.