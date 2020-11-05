Dudu Myeni reveals identity of secret state capture witness Mr X, stunning Justice Zondo

Former SA Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni on Thursday stunned the commission of inquiry into state capture when she revealed the identity of a witness dubbed “Mr. X”. Myeni, who is also a former Mhlathuze Water chairperson, shocked commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when she revealed Mr. X’s identity minutes before the lunch break. Earlier this year, Mr. X told Justice Zondo his company had been used by one of Myeni’s son Thalente’s firms to deposit R3 million. Myeni would then demand that cash be withdrawn from Mr. X’s company’s account to be delivered to her, according to his evidence. ”I am controlling the proceedings in this commission. I give you an opportunity to say something and I give everybody an opportunity to say something,” said Justice Zondo.

He continued: “At this stage, I want to say if there is an order that I have made it needs to be respected. When we come back I’ll hear what you have to say, I’ve got to reflect about what you have just done”.

Earlier, Myeni had derisively asked: “Who is Mr. X?”

Justice Zondo explained he was a witness and had made a ruling his identity should not be revealed and was satisfied there were proper grounds for that decision.

Myeni said she had read Mr. X’s full file and Justice Zondo’s office had access to the Special Investigating Unit investigation against him.

”I’m going to ask you as well stoically. This is a distraction of a family member. Mr. X (identifying him) is my family, his children are my children. He’s my brother,” she said.

According to Myeni, there was no truth in hiding his identity as he was family and her brother.

”I’m not going to talk to issues that pertain to what the so-called Mr. X (identifying him) because of the fear that has been presented before you. This is an honest man that I have known for over 25 years,” she explained to a bewildered Justice Zondo.

Justice Zondo said: “I’m going to adjourn now to consider what should be done about what you have done.”

Myeni claimed her statement was not intended to break any orders.

”I didn’t intend to say anything untoward or making any order not to be valid or disrespecting you. My apologies, but I am saying this not out of disrespect,” she said.

The hearing continues.

