Johannesburg - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly refused to sign the SAA/Airbus swap transaction despite being warned by former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to do so.
She allegedly also ignored SAA’s own internal legal opinion, which advised her to sign the deal or face liquidation.
SAA lawyers warned that failure to sign the deal would introduce “a new risk of a breach of agreement, and consequently a potential trigger of material adverse effect and potential cross default under the funding and aircraft lease agreements”.
This was revealed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, where Myeni is defending herself against an application by Outa (The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) and the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa) to declare her a delinquent director.
The parties allege Myeni was responsible for plunging the national airline into a financial crisis.