Johannesburg - Duduzane Zuma says former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas knew that he was being taken to the Gupta compound when they met to discuss rumours on October 23, 2015.
Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
In a series of questions posed by evidence leader Advocate Philip Mokoena, he admitted that he met with Jonas on October 23, 2015, and he admitted that he was joined by businessman Fana Hlongwane. He also admitted that the meeting first took place at the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank and then moved to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.
Mokoena questioned Zuma on why he would choose to meet at the Gupta compound instead of his own home which was a 7-minute walk from the Gupta residence.
Zuma insisted that he never does business at his home and that he would on several occasions host business meetings at the Gupta residence.