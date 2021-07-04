Duduzane Zuma rallying father’s supporters outside Nkandla home ahead of address

Durban – Ahead of former president Jacob Zuma's much-anticipated address later today his son, Duduzane, has come out strongly in his support. This morning, Duduzane led a large crowd parading outside Zuma's home at Nkandla, where his supporters have gathered throughout the week.

Zuma is expected to address his supporters outside his home. The address will be Zuma's appearance after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Zuma's lawyer challenged his conviction at the 11th hour – his application will be heard on July 12 by the Constitutional Court. As he had been expected to be arrested on Sunday, his supporters camped outside his home. His supporters began flocking to his Nkandla home as early as 8 am, clad in ANC regalia emblazoned with Zuma's face.

The old man blames his lawyers for his legal misfortunes.... pic.twitter.com/fM5kVoDyvu — Still Standing (@Mesuli_Mlandu) July 4, 2021 At about 11 am, Duduzane showed up, leading a singing crowed carrying a banner with Zuma's face.

Flanked by a large crowd, Duduzane briefly spoke to the media while the singing gained momentum. Asked about the purpose of his appearance, Duduzane said as Nkandla was his home, there was no reason to ask what his purpose was. His said the demonstration was a case of exercising democratic rights. While he was talking, Zuma's supporters disturbed the media personnel while others insulted them Soon after Duduzane entered his father's home, gunshots were fired on two occasions.