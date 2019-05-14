Mayor of eThekwini Metro, Zandile Gumede. Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The mayor of eThekwini Metro, Zandile Gumede, will be appearing in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning on charges that include fraud, corruption and racketeering. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), told African News Agency (ANA) on Tuesday morning that he would be issuing a statement in that regard soon.

Mulaudzi would not be drawn to comment further.

ANA understands the charges relate to a dodgy R208 million tender within the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) department.

Earlier this month, nine people were arrested - including DSW deputy head, Robert Abbu and the city's supply chain manager, Sandile Ngcobo - for fraud relating to the same tender.

They have already appeared before the commercial crimes court. The other accused in the matter were service providers.

Gumede is set to appear alongside a senior councillor, at 9 am.

African News Agency/ANA