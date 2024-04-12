Durbanites have their say after Zuma and MK Party court victory

Hope Ntanzi Former President Jacob Zuma's victory in the Electoral Court sent ripples through South Africa's political landscape, raising questions about the ramifications of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) and voters, as the nation gears up for the May 29 elections.

The Electoral Court ruled on Tuesday that former president Jacob Zuma can contest next month's elections. Zuma was previously disqualified from the election by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) because the Section 47 1e of the Constitution disallows anyone from going to Parliament who has been found guilty of a crime and given a sentence of more than a year in jail. In its decision, the court stated that "the decision of the Electoral Commission ... is set aside." It did not explain the reasoning behind the decision.

On Friday, the IEC said it was approaching the apex court on urgent basis to seek clarity over Section 47 1e. IOL News spoke to a few Durban residents to find out what their thoughts were on the issue of Zuma being on the ballot paper. These views were sought before the IEC approached the ConCourt. Nhlakanipho Mchunu, an MK supporter, hailed the court’s ruling as a victory for Zuma’s rights and an improvement for the party’s chance in the elections.

“Prior to the elections, Zuma’s court victory fortified our party’s position and confirmed his tenacity. This, in the eyes of his supporters, is proof of his leadership and a symbol of optimism for a more equitable and fair political system,’’ said Mchunu. Durban CBD resident Gugu Ndlovu, on the other hand, voiced worries about how the decision might affect political accountability. “Zuma’s victory in court raises concerns about accountability and the rule of law, even though it may energise his base.

“It could undermine public confidence in the legal system, given the serious accusations of corruption levelled against him,’’ said Ndlovu. Nonsindiso Dube, a resident of Durban, highlighted how Zuma's court victory will affect the elections in general. Dube said: “Jacob Zuma is still a contentious character in South African politics, and his court victory will influence the political story that unfolds before the elections. ‘’This decision can increase some voters' support for Zuma and the MK party, while others might see it as a setback for attempts to fight corruption and fortify democratic institutions,’’ she said.