DUT mourns death of three students in one week

Durban - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) is in mourning following the death of three students in the last week – two deaths are allegedly related to the violence and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. First-year industrial engineering student, Andile Dlamini and first-year textile and clothing student, Mpilwenhle Khethokuhle Mchunu both died in the last week.

In a statement issued to the media, DUT said the passing of the two students was followed by a female student died by suicide after receiving news that one of the deceased was her partner. Her identity has been withheld at the family’s request. “This very tragic series of events has resulted in a great loss to the DUT community, especially for their faculties and departments.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by these tragedies,” said Alan Khan, Senior Director Corporate Affairs at the Durban University of Technology. The government has announced that the police are investigating 168 murder cases and has opened 108 inquest dockets following the deaths of 276 people during the violent protests and looting after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed. Acting minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo NtshavheniNtshavheni on Wednesday revealed that since the unrest, a total of 234 related deaths were reported in KwaZulu-Natal and another 42 in Gauteng.

She said the SAPS was investigating 151 murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal and opened 83 inquest dockets. According to Ntshavheni, 15 arrests relating to the murder cases have been made. In Gauteng, the SAPS are investigating 17 murder cases and have opened 25 inquest dockets, but no arrests have been made.

The tertiary institution encouraged its students and staff to speak to any of their professionally trained counsellors. Details are as follows: DUT counselling services for students

DUT counselling services for staff [email protected] During office hours.

To contact 24-hour mental health support services: Higher Health National Hotline 0800 36 36 36 or SMS 43336

South African Depression & Anxiety Group (Sadag) 0800 12 13 14 Lifeline