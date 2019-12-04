New technology software launched by the KZN government at driver testing centres will help eradicate corruption, the Inkatha Freedom Party said. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - New technology software launched by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government at driver testing centres will help eradicate corruption, the Inkatha Freedom Party said on Wednesday. In a statement, it said corruption was rife at some testing centres, with the "buying" of driver's licenses happening on a grand scale. The party said paying bribes is a scourge that is contributing to carnage on roads.

"We also call for harsher punishment for those found guilty in the issuing of fake driver's licenses," the IFP said.

"We cannot be lenient when their actions place the lives of innocent people at risk. We also call upon community members to report corruption and refrain from encouraging corrupt practices at testing centres. By paying bribes, they are complicit in the corruption that takes place."

It urged the Department of Transport and other relevant stakeholders to step up visibility on the province's roads during the festive season and appealed to drivers to exercise discipline, courtesy and patience in order to avoid accidents.