E-tolls a thing of the past, says Mamabolo after announcing the scrapping of the controversial system

Johannesburg – With reports that Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced the scrapping of the controversial e-toll system, many people said they want to see this in black and white.

Speaking in an interview with SAfm Radio, Mamabolo announced that a decision has been taken to scrap the e-tolls. This follows an outcry from Gauteng residents, civil society, political parties and other organisations against e-tolls.

“We are waiting for that to be formalised but where we are there is no turning back on the e-tolls. The e-tolls are a thing of the past and we are waiting for that to be formalised or confirmed. They have been scrapped, the people of Gauteng should not be burdened with paying for national roads,” said Mamabolo.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse Outa in their Twitter page wrote: “while Outa would love for this to be true after our intense fight to get e-tolls scrapped, we must point out that we are waiting for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula or Gauteng Premier David Makhura or President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a statement. We are careful to celebrate before it's official”

Twitter users also said they want to see an official legislature on the scrapping of e-tolls gazetted before they could be happy while others said this is an election tactic.

“Just in time for local elections, let us talk again near the end of the year and see if that stance holds,” said Twitter user, Ipeleng.

“I am willing to bet that Mbalula will release a statement that this was not a national government decision and that e-tolls will not be scrapped,” said user Chris.

Earlier this month, Mbalula told the National Council of Provinces that a decision on e-tolls is on the table and his department is in talks with the national treasury to finalize the process.

“We have to finalise this decision in the next two weeks, and table it, to you to inform you about the finality on this matter,” Mbalula said.

He earlier painted a dim state of finances at Sanral and other entities falling under his department.

Mbalula told the NCOP delegates that e-tolls caused huge delay on the road projects and its urgent resolution was of paramount importance.

[email protected]

Political Bureau