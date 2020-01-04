This was confirmed by Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae, in response to a question from Independent Media.
“He was going to initially start in mid-January, and because of the load shedding the Cabinet then asked him to start sooner,” Mothae said.
Soon after Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding in early December, the Cabinet asked Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to negotiate with De Ruyter about commencing his duties earlier than the set date.
De Ruyter, who served as chief executive officer of packaging company Nampak, was appointed to the Eskom post in November last year.