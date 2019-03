Eastern Cape MEC for Education Mandla Makhuphula. Picture: Facebook

Port Elizabeth - Eastern Cape MEC for Education Mandla Makhuphula has died - a day before his 58th birthday, Premier Noxolo Kiviet's office said on Monday. "The late MEC died at an East London hospital in the early hours today after a long illness," her office said.

"He served the people of the Eastern Cape with integrity and ethical leadership."

Kiviet expressed her condolences to Makhuphula's family and colleagues.

African News Agency/ANA