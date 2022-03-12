Edwin Sodi is wanted by police over alleged assault case

Johannesburg - Businessman Edwin Sodi is being sought by the Gauteng police in connection with aggravated assault and pointing of firearm relating to the alleged assault of his estranged wife. Police said on Saturday this was a domestic violence case. The incident happened on Thursday night. It is alleged that Sodi assaulted his estranged wife and her friend in the posh suburb of Bryanston, north of Joburg.

Police said the case was opened on Friday, however, they cannot name the suspect because no arrests have yet been made. “Police can confirm that a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of firearm was opened at Sandton Police Station. No arrest has been made yet, investigation is under way,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo Masondo further said: “We cannot mention the name of a suspect since he has not been arrested. What I can confirm is that it is a domestic violence case”.

Masondo said it is believed that the couple is estranged, they no longer live together. “It is alleged that the wanted suspect arrived on Thursday night to his home, he found the lady and her sister, apparently there was a fight,” said Masondo. Sodi and his Blackhead Consulting firm are implicated in the R255 million fraud and corruption case related to the Free State asbestos removal tender project.

Allegations are that the contract was awarded to his company through an allegedly illegal unsolicited bid, before millions of rands were channelled to political heavyweights and top officials who were involved in the contract. The State contends the work was never done and the government funds were wasted in the process. Last year the DA in Joburg said it wanted the then, now late mayor Geoff Makhubo to investigate how the City awarded a R44 million tender to Sodi’s Blackheath Consultants.

The party said it had uncovered that Sodi’s company scored the multimillion rand tender with the City's Department of Housing to conduct conditional assessments for hostels in the city. [email protected] Political Bureau