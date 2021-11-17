EFF and ANC Youth League continue to battle it out on social media

Johannesburg - EFF leaders, members and supporters on Wednesday launched an attack on the leadership of the ANC national youth task team (NYTT) on Twitter after the young lions called their leader Julius Malema dishonest. The NYTT issued a media statement right after the EFF’s press briefing on Tuesday, during which Malema spoke about what had led to the collapse of coalition talks with ANC negotiators.

The youth movement wrote: “ANCYL NYTT noted with utmost disgust but is not flummoxed by the behaviour of the scoundrel, Malema in today’s press briefing wherein he was misleading South Africans about the coalition talks with the ANC”. EFF members including MP and activist Naledi Chirwa clapped back, noting that the youth movement had last month sent an email inviting Malema to a round table discussion to tap into his knowledge, wisdom and experience as a former leader. The statement issued by the NYTT on Twitter: Picture: Screengrab In particular, the EFF called out the ANCYL national convener Nonceba Mhlauli.

Mhlauli was contacted for comment but is yet to respond. ANCYL NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said: Mhlauli invited Juju (Malema). I advise you to speak with her.” The EFF Student Command on Wednesday afternoon released a statement responding to the ANCYL NYTT’s views.