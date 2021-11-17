EFF and ANC Youth League continue to battle it out on social media
Share this article:
Johannesburg - EFF leaders, members and supporters on Wednesday launched an attack on the leadership of the ANC national youth task team (NYTT) on Twitter after the young lions called their leader Julius Malema dishonest.
The NYTT issued a media statement right after the EFF’s press briefing on Tuesday, during which Malema spoke about what had led to the collapse of coalition talks with ANC negotiators.
The youth movement wrote: “ANCYL NYTT noted with utmost disgust but is not flummoxed by the behaviour of the scoundrel, Malema in today’s press briefing wherein he was misleading South Africans about the coalition talks with the ANC”.
EFF members including MP and activist Naledi Chirwa clapped back, noting that the youth movement had last month sent an email inviting Malema to a round table discussion to tap into his knowledge, wisdom and experience as a former leader.
In particular, the EFF called out the ANCYL national convener Nonceba Mhlauli.
Mhlauli was contacted for comment but is yet to respond.
ANCYL NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said: Mhlauli invited Juju (Malema). I advise you to speak with her.”
The EFF Student Command on Wednesday afternoon released a statement responding to the ANCYL NYTT’s views.
“The EFFSC reluctantly notes the feeble attempt by the deceased ANCYL NYTT to resurrect itself through a clumsy statement against the EFF and leadership a moronic and un-intellectual statement with spelling, punctuation and grammatical errors clearly written in a haste, with a shameless effort to sing for supper to their masters and handlers,” its national spokesperson Xola Mehlomakulu said.
Mehlomakulu said it was common knowledge that the ANCYL had died a long time ago.
“They release a frail public attack on Malema whilst begging for his attendance in their planned upcoming programme,” Mehlomakulu added.
Political Bureau