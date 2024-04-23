EFF appoints Naledi Chirwa-Mpungose as Youth and Students Mobilisation Committee Coordinator

Following a public outcry over her demotion from the parliamentary list, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has appointed Naledi Chirwa-Mpungose as the party’s youth and students mobilisation committee coordinator. The party also deployed other members, including Sixolise Gcilishe as elections spokesperson and Mafia Fane as the Youth and Students Mobilisation Committee Convenor.

Gcilishe is currently the head of communications in the party leader Julius Malema’s office. The convener and coordinator’s responsibilities will be mobilising youth and students to vote for the party in the upcoming 2024 national and provincial elections. The elections will be held on May 29.

In a statement, the party said the committee is mandated to establish Elections Campaign Battalions (Mlungisi Madonsela Battalions) with a minimum of 1,000 students in every institution of higher learning with a student population of above 5,000 students, and Battalions of a minimum of 20% of the student population of all Universities, Universities of Technology, and TVET college campuses. “The Mlungisi Madonsela Battalions are responsible for the mobilisation of voters in and outside campuses to vote for the EFF in the 2024 Elections. “The Youth and Students Mobilisation Committee will be expected to hold and lead mobilisation programmes and activities in all institutions of higher learning and communities, and will present comprehensive numerical reports to the weekly meetings of the EFF CETF meetings,” the EFF said.

Chirwa-Mpungose’s deployment comes a month after she issued a public apology following a hefty fine by the EFF for missing the budget speech in February. In her apology, she mentioned that the reason for her not attending the speech was due to her four-year-old daughter falling sick on the day. As part of the apology, she was required to purchase two EFF-branded gazebos which each cost R5,000.