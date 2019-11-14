Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it stands in solidarity with workers of the South African Airways (SAA) who will on Friday and Saturday embark on a crippling strike to force the airliner to reverse looming retrenchments that would affect 944 workers.
In a statement on Thursday, the party, through its spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, said they do not only support the strike action but they will also join it.
“The EFF not only supports the strike action, we will join in together with our groundforces,” Ndlozi said in a statement.
The strike would be led by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA). The strike would involve about 3 000 workers which includes technical and non-technical staff. In response, SAA said it will ground all its domestic and regional flights in order to minimise flight delays as a result of the strike.
Ndlozi then mobilised support for the workers from the broader community, saying if there would be a need to shut down airports during the strike, that should be done.