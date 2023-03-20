EFF confident national shutdown will be a success

Pretoria – The EFF is adamant that the national shutdown will yield the desired results. This comes as its supporters took to the streets in the early hours of this morning for its organised national shutdown march which has seen some major intersections and roads across the country blocked with burning tyres and rocks.

EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo said their members and some citizens were all over the country to ensure that Ramaphosa resigns. “We are making sure that the people of South Africa register their voices about the massive unemployment, gender-based violence and high rate of crime,” he said. A banner put up on Church Squre in Pretoria calling for Ramaphosa to resign. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Tambo said the deployment of law enforcement agencies to handle the shutdown was massive since the state of emergency in the 1980s.

“We have never seen so much police presence in South Africa which shows that the state is capable of protecting our people, they are capable of protecting a president who has been implicated in money laundering." He mentioned that the EFF was proud of the youth for coming out in numbers to support the shutdown. The red berets called on its members and ordinary South Africans to join the march in numbers without fear and intimidation from the government and the police.

The National chairperson of African Radical Economy Transformation Alliance (Areta), Carl Niehaus, said they would also participate in the EFF-led national shutdown today in Pretoria. Niehaus also called for Ramaphosa to step down claiming that he and his government had dismally failed South Africans. National chairperson of African Radical Economy Transformation Alliance (Areta), Carl Niehaus and members of the party have committed to supporting the EFF-led march. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency The EFF also rejected the deployment of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) across the country, before the shutdown.