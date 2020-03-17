EFF criticised for job adverts demanding three year experience

Durban - The EFF has been slammed for advertising a parliamentary job that requires applicants to have at least three years of experience while it is pushing for private companies to scrap the experience requirement. On Tuesday the party pinned a tweet on its Twitter profile calling for candidates to apply for several jobs of parliamentary researchers in the party parliamentary unit. The poster on the pinned tweet was also shared by the party leader, Julius Malema on his own profile. Twitter users responded to both criticised the party for requiring experience. They said the party was not practising what it preached. On top of the experience requirement, the party said applicants should be members of the EFF “in good standing.

'Bra Hloni said the three years work experience requirement “is counter-revolutionary". The critic asked how the country was going to stop corporates, government and private employers from demanding the same?

“I sense (a) deficit of superior logic in the advert,” the critic tweeted.

Another user said: “Even the @EFFSouthAfrica demands a 3years experience, Black child you are in (sic) your own.”

However, there is no publicly available and legal document of the EFF demanding employers to scrap the requirement.

Instead, it is the ANC and some of its leagues that have been calling for the drastic measure in order to open employment doors for young people who are kept out of employment because of experience requirements while they are qualified, but lack work experience.

In response to the call, in November 2018, the government announced that experience would, from April, 1, 2019, no longer be required for entry level jobs in the public sector.

EFF spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo shot down the criticism.

He said the EFF’s calls to scrap experience as a requirement was misunderstood.

Pambo said by requiring people with experience, they want them to pass their experience to the large number of workers they have employed without experience.

“We are not obsessed with experience as a requirement but you need experience to capacitate the staff we have,” Pambo said.

He added that they have inexperienced staff in the legislatures and national assembly and they “cannot continue like that”. Pambo said there was a need for experienced recruits to assist their staff.

