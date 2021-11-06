EFF deputy leader Shivambu to head coalitions negotiating team

The EFF has set up a team to deal with coalitions as different parties look for partners to govern a number of municipalities and metros. The EFF said yesterday after calls grew from other parties to work with it, they decided to set up the negotiating team to be led by its deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.

However, the party said it has established a framework of principles to go into such coalitions. EFF leader Julius Malema fired the warning shot to President Cyril Ramaphosa, that if the ANC wants to get into bed with the EFF the ANC must agree on land expropriation without compensation. That was the first demand of the party and would not go into bed with the ANC if this matter was not on the table.

After its meeting yesterday the party said Shivambu would lead a six-member team that also comprises its former national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu, current chairperson Veronica Mente, its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi. The EFF said any party that wanted to go into a coalition must meet certain conditions. This would include “an understanding that the EFF should exclusively govern in all municipalities in exchange of others, and where this happens, there should be agreement on oversight functions given to the coalition partner(s)”.

The other framework was that there must be no interference “in the appointment of municipal managers and all other senior managers”. It also wants all coalition agreements to be published. The EFF said there must be deadlines to pass certain laws including the expropriation of land without compensation, the creation of a state bank, the cancellation of all student debt, the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank, the removal of Die Stem from the national anthem and that clinics must be opened for 24 hours.