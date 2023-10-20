EFF expels MPs, MPLs, and councillors who failed to procure buses for 10th anniversary bash at FNB Stadium

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) officially confirmed that it expelled 62 senior party members for failing to procure buses for its 10th anniversary bash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in July this year. The members were to fork money from their pockets to procure the buses to transport ordinary members of the party to the bash that filled up the stadium.

NEWS: The EFF has confirmed that it has expelled 62 members which include MPs, MPLs and Councillors who failed to procure buses to its 10th-anniversary celebration in Johannesburg in July. Among those expelled is former KZN chairperson, Vusi Khoza who was serving as an MP. pic.twitter.com/jdbwjPfx8g — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 20, 2023 Among those expelled are Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Provincial Legislatures (MPLs), and councillors from various municipalities. Prominent among the expelled MPs is Vusi Khoza, the former chairperson of the party in KwaZulu-Natal who was moved to Cape Town after he lost the provincial position to Mongezi Thwala. In total, 33 members of the party from the province of KwaZulu-Natal were expelled from the Red Party. Recently, the party revealed that after Gauteng, the second-highest number of voters who back it comes from KZN.

The other highest number of expulsions came from the province of the North West (Bokone Bophirima), where 12 members were fired. In the Eastern Cape, only four members were sacked from the party, while in Limpopo, only three members were shown the exit door. In the sparsely populated and semi-arid Northern Cape, only four members were shown the door.