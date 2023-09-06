EFF fires senior member who allegedly refused to resign as deputy mayor during wobbly exit of coalition with IFP

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has fired a senior member who allegedly defied a directive to resign when the party’s coalition pact with the IFP ended in February this year. Nothile Mthethwa was the deputy mayor at Inkosi Mtubatuba local municipality when the directive was issued in February this year affecting all EFF deputy mayors and others within the coalition.

According to a letter dated September 4, directed at Mthethwa and signed off by the EFF’s secretary-general, Marshal Dlamini, Mthethwa had been expelled with immediate effect. Mthethwa’s disciplinary hearing was convened in May this year and it was convened by the Provincial Disciplinary Committee (PDC). Dlamini said the guilty verdict could only become valid once it has been confirmed by the Central Command Team (CCT).

“At its sitting held on August 26, the CCT considered and confirmed the decision of the PDC,” Dlamini wrote to Mthethwa. “Therefore, you are hereby informed of your immediate expulsion and termination of your membership from the EFF.” After the expulsion, Mthethwa was ordered to immediately vacate her position in the northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

"You are directed to resign from your position as a councillor of the Mtubatuba local municipality with immediate effect," the letter read. Despite the decision to expel her, the party reminded Mthethwa that she could still appeal the decision, and if she wished to do so, it must be done within 20 days from the time she was informed of her expulsion. Mazwi Blose, the spokesperson of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal, confirmed Mthethwa's expulsion. She had recently clashed with the leadership of the party when she refused to join EFF councillors in staging a walkout of a council meeting.