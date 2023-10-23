EFF leader Julius Malema calls for Hamas to fight apartheid Israel, saying Mandela did the same with apartheid government in SA

The Economic Freedom Freedom (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on the people of Hamas to fight for their freedom from the Israeli “apartheid” government to end the oppression of Palestinians. “When you are oppressed, the only option you have is to fight, and that is what Hamas is doing. They are fighting for their freedom,” he said.

He said former president Nelson Mandela and other former prominent leaders, did the same thing for the liberation of the people of South Africa during the apartheid era. He said there was nothing that the people of Palestine did but protect their rights. “What type of government do we have in Israel that goes and bombs a hospital where people, sick children, and pregnant women have been held?" he said.

Malema led a picket at the Israeli Embassy in solidarity with the people of Palestine on Monday. Addressing the fighters, he said when the EFF takes over next year, it will arm the people of Hamas to make sure that they have ammunition to fight the Israeli government. “The EFF will arm Hamas and make sure Hamas has the necessary equipment to fight for their freedom,” he said.

Malema said the war in Palestine is not a holy war, but a threat to the lives of the Palestinians. “There is no holy war there; there is an evil war, and we must always stand against evil,” he said. He said the ANC failed to remove the embassy from the country despite its power, adding that it only condemned the attack by Israel.